“Weird Al” Yankovic Covers The Ramones’ “Beat On The Brat” & The Squidbillies Theme Song

Dr. Demento Covered In Punk is a new compilation from veteran radio host Dr. Demento, the man who launched “Weird Al” Yankovic’s career. A press release outlines the conceit: “over thirty different, never before released, all-new ‘punk’ cover versions of ‘mad music and crazy comedy’ songs famously heard on the airwaves of the legendary Dr Demento Show- intermixed with ‘wild card’ tracks showcasing some incredible, newly ‘demented’ versions of punk-rock classics.” We heard one of those “wild card” tracks, William Shatner’s cover of the Cramps’ “Garbageman,” earlier this month, and today we hear another. Demento’s old pal “Weird Al” has teamed up with Osaka Popstar to cover the Ramones classic “Beat On The Brat,” complete with Garbage Pail Kids-inspired cover art by Neil Camera. As Yankovic notes on Facebook, the tune is “also the (no longer) secret track on Medium Rarities (part of my Squeeze Box collection, available now on Amazon).” Hear it below.

Covered In Punk is out 1/12. Pre-order it here.

As it happens, Yankovic’s cover of the Squidbillies theme song also just hit the internet. In contrast with his fairly faithful take on the Ramones, it sounds a lot more like the polka-loving weirdo we’ve come to know and love.

In other Yankovic news, he renewed his “Weird Al” trademark just in time to complain about Fox News using it to insult disgraced Senator Al Franken:

If you really feel compelled to insult Franken, Sharpton, Gore, Roker, or Pacino… PLEASE CHOOSE A DIFFERENT NICKNAME. pic.twitter.com/RTfTTQaWkE — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 20, 2017