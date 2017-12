Swedish indie three-piece Hey Elbow charmed us with their catchy melodies and grand sound on their 2015 debut LP Every Other, and now they’re back with a new single from the follow-up. “Tell Me” carries the weight of the last album’s multi-textured production with a commanding horn layered atop echoey vocals and synth-wrapped instrumentation. The result is a lush bout of dream-pop tinged by deep synths and orchestral sounds. Listen below.

Hey Elbow’s next album is out 3/16 via Adrian Recording.