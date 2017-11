Chicago music luminaries Jeff Tweedy and Steve Albini star as lazy cops in a new comedy sketch promoting health insurance enrollment via the Affordable Care Act. “Stakeout” is the latest in a series of video shorts by filmmaker David Singer reminding US citizens they can sign up for health insurance at Healthcare.gov until 12/15. The clip also includes in a self-effacing dig at Albini’s band Shellac, albeit delivered from the mouth of Wilco frontman Tweedy. Watch below.