Post Malone – “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage) Video

Post Malone’s hazy, watery 21 Savage collab “Rockstar” has been the #1 song in the country for weeks now, and as of this morning, it now has a music video. Considering that this is already an enormous hit, it’s a bit weird that Post Malone and director Emil Nava decided to go with “blood-soaked samurai battle” as the video’s concept, but that’s where they ended up. The “Rockstar” video is full Takashi Miike, with Post doing battle with anonymous sword-wielding assassins while Savage strikes cool poses in the background and blood flies in every direction. For whatever reason, it’s all filmed with vaseline-smeared effects, so you’re never quite certain what you’re seeing. Check it out below.

Post Malone’s new album Beerbongs & Bentleys is reportedly out 12/1.