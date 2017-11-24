Glassjaw – “Shira”

Glassjaw have announced that they’ll release their first new album in 15 years, Material Control, next week on 12/1. The Long Island post-hardcore band have released a handful of EPs in the decade-and-a-half since 2002’s Worship And Tribute, most recently 2011’s Coloring Book, but this will only be the band’s third full-length. Material Control will contain “New White Extremity,” which came out back in 2015, and this brand-new one they’ve just shared called “Shira.” You can listen to that and get all the album details below.
Tracklist:
01 “New White Extremity”
02 “Shira”
03 “Citizen”
04 “Golgotha”
05 “Strange Hours”
06 “Bastille Day”
07 “Pompeii”
08 “Bibleland 6″
09 “Closer”
10 “My Conscience Weighs A Ton”
11 “Material Control”
12 “Cut and Run”
Material Control is out 12/1 via Century Media.