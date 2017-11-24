Glassjaw – “Shira”

Glassjaw have announced that they’ll release their first new album in 15 years, Material Control, next week on 12/1. The Long Island post-hardcore band have released a handful of EPs in the decade-and-a-half since 2002’s Worship And Tribute, most recently 2011’s Coloring Book, but this will only be the band’s third full-length. Material Control will contain “New White Extremity,” which came out back in 2015, and this brand-new one they’ve just shared called “Shira.” You can listen to that and get all the album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “New White Extremity”

02 “Shira”

03 “Citizen”

04 “Golgotha”

05 “Strange Hours”

06 “Bastille Day”

07 “Pompeii”

08 “Bibleland 6″

09 “Closer”

10 “My Conscience Weighs A Ton”

11 “Material Control”

12 “Cut and Run”

Material Control is out 12/1 via Century Media.