Watch Lorde Cover Whitney Houston, Hunters & Collectors, & Powderfinger In Australia

Lorde is currently on the Australian and New Zealand leg of her Melodrama world tour, and over the past couple nights she’s performed a few brief covers during her sets. At a show in Sydney earlier this week, she sang the chorus of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” with a rainbow flag wrapped around her from the audience in celebration of the country’s recent vote in favor of marriage equality. At that same show, she sang “Throw Your Arms Around Me,” the 1984 single from Australian band Hunters & Collectors. And a few nights later she paid tribute to another Australian rock band, Powderfinger, by singing the chorus of their 2000 track “My Happiness.” Check out videos of all those performances below.

