Watch Jamila Woods Cover Rage Against The Machine, Nirvana, & Destiny’s Child

Jamila Woods is a talented musician in her own right, but she’s also a voracious music fan just like the rest of us. She interpolated the Cure, Incubus, and Paula Cole on her debut album HEAVN, and during her recent shows, as Consequence Of Sound points out, she’s been she’s been performing a medley of Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Watch footage of the mashup from her performance at the Netherlands’ Crossing Border Festival below.

She also sometimes mashes up her own “In My Name” with Destiny Child’s iconic “Say My Name,” and you can check out a performance of that below.