Enigmatic vaporwave prankster James Ferraro has just behaved like enigmatic vaporwave prankster James Ferraro and uploaded a new collection of music to Bandcamp without any warning or description. Appropriately enough, it’s called Troll, and its cover art appears to be a poorly compressed MS Paint doodle. But the music is both weirder and better than that slapdash presentation suggests, and you can hear all five tracks below.

Troll by James Ferraro