Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Run Extended Through June 2018

Springsteen On Broadway opened last month — read our review of it here — and before shows even began, its run was extended from the originally announced November end date all the way through February 2018. And now, it’s just been announced that Springsteen On Broadway is adding even more additional shows, set for 2/28 through 6/30.

As part of Springsteen’s ongoing partnership with Ticketmaster, there will be no additional registration for the just-announced dates, but those who previously registered and were placed on Standby or those who were unable to buy tickets through the service will be contacted with information regarding the additional shows.