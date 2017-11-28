Field Music – “Count It Up”

UK art-pop duo Field Music recently announced the impending release of their new album Open Here, set to arrive early next year. And now they’ve shared its first single. “Count It Up” is a jittery and oddly funky pop song, and it’s a relatively big production, with horn stabs and choral backing vocals and a bouncy stop-start synth. Frontman David Brewis wrote the song in the immediate aftermath of the UK’s Brexit vote, and it attempts to address, in its own sidelong way, the UK’s place in the world. Below, listen to the song and read what Brewis has to say about it.

Brewis writes:

I’ve been down and angry about the state of everything lately. Our town (Sunderland) has become infamous in that it was the first place that voted for Brexit, and that threw into really stark relief loads of fears I have about where we live. It’s been a downtrodden place for quite a long time and people look for someone to blame. I went through a period not long after the global financial crisis when I read a lot about economics. There’s a section in a book by Joseph Stiglitz called Making Globalisation Work about how those on the right hand side of the political spectrum tend to ascribe their fortunes entirely in the frame of their own talents. If somebody is poor it’s because they’re stupid, and if I’m rich it’s not because my parents gave me a great start in life, or money, or a great education, it’s because I’m talented and brilliant. I think all of that fed into this howl of rage set to what’s basically my version of “Material Girl.”

Open Here is out 2/2 via Memphis Industries.