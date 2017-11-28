Guys, it’s been awhile. But FINALLY the lads from Liverpool known as U2 are back with a new album! Which, of course, gives us two other truly wonderful things. Uno? Outrageously astronomical placement in Rolling Stone’s Best Albums Of The Year list. And dos, tres, catorce? A new ep of the undisputed greatest podcast of all time (and perhaps the only genuinely good thing in the world today), U Talkin’ U2 To Me?

That’s right, friends: At some point in the last 48-or-so hours, the duo of (Adam) Scott & Scott (Aukerman) sat their big, juicy butts down in the studio to give us their own Premature Evaluation of the 2’s new longplayer, Songs Of Experience. It is a foregone conclusion that I will not listen to the album. I should also say, though, that I haven’t actually listened to the ep yet, either. I savor every one of these precious ‘casts like sweet life itself, and I ain’t gonna waste my first spin under fluorescent lights in an open-office space on Madison Ave. Just the same, I’ll point out that this ep clocks in at 2:21:34, so I think it’s safe to assume the boys will do some blue turtlin’ into topics outside of U2.

For instance… Film? Sure — that’s a given. These iconoclasts have been known to sing the praises of lesser-known sequels like The Godfather Part II and The Empire Strikes Back. Money? Yes, one would hope — (Adam) Scott’s 2014 hot take on Bitcoin has aged better than that of any “professional” financial analyst. Fuckstyle? Look, there’s no reason for us to prognosticate. The ep is HERE, just in time for the day after Cyber Monday. And, again, I haven’t heard it yet, but I’m willing to bet the house that it is a good ep.

GREAT ep.

It’s a beautiful day. Steal two and a half hours and stream via Earwolf or right here.