Q-Tip Tells The Grammys To Fuck Off For Snubbing A Tribe Called Quest

This year’s Grammy nominations are surprisingly decent, but one notable omission is A Tribe Called Quest’s instant-classic farewell album, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. Group ringleader Q-Tip is pretty pissed off about it, too, especially considering the Grammys welcomed Tribe to the stage as performers last year. The Abstract posted a series of video messages to Instagram today venting his frustration with the braintrust at Music’s Biggest Night™.

The first of the messages — accompanied by a tweet reading “Fuck da Grammys!!!” — has since been deleted. According to DJ Booth, Tip said, “Yesterday we was on y’all stage, y’all fuckin’ busted y’all ass to try and get us out there and perform! You think a nigga wanted to fuckin’ go out there and perform after I lost my man? We closed y’all show and we don’t get no fucking nominations? The last Tribe album? My man is gone! We been doing this shit for fucking years! Y’all niggas don’t fuckin’ recognize.” The speech continues from there in the videos below.

UPDATE: The first video is back online.

This is/was part one which was accidentally deleted i will post one more thing then ill leave yall alone A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Cont… A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Get off my lawn A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:40pm PST