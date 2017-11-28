Courtney Barnett Is Nearly Done With New LP

Courtney Barnett just released a new album with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, last month. But it seems that she already has a new solo album, her first since 2015’s Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, almost ready to go. “I’m trying to come up with a title for my new album,” she told Zane Lowe in a recent interview set to air tonight at 9:10PM PT on Beats 1. “It’s all one sentence thoughts, you know trying to come up with something clever.” And when asked if it’s finished, she said, “It’s well, I mean, maybe I gave too much away but it’s getting close.” So I guess we have that to look forward to!