Moaning – “Don’t Go” Video

Los Angeles trio Moaning have been around for a few years now, but only have a couple songs to their name. That’s about to change with the impending release of their self-titled debut, which is coming out on Sub Pop Records next year. The album includes “The Same,” their distressed and catchy track that came out back in 2015, and they’ve just shared a new song called “Don’t Go.” It’s moody and on-edge, an energy that’s matched by the stylish black-and-white video directed by Michael Schmelling in which most of the band’s members get punched in the face. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Don’t Go”

02 “Tired”

03 “Artificial”

04 “Close”

05 “Does This Work For You”

06 “The Same”

07 “For Now”

08 “Useless”

09 “Misheard”

10 “Somewhere In There”

Tour dates:

12/06 Eugene, OR @ The Blue Room

12/07 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

12/08 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt *

12/09 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

12/11 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom *

12/13 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

12/15 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *^

12/16 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.

12/18 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

12/19 Phoenix, AZ @ LBX

03/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

* w/ METZ

* w/ Cherubs

Moaning is out 3/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order here.