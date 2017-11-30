BEAK> – “Merry Xmas (Face The Future)”

BEAK>, the krautrock-inspired trio that features Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, came back earlier this year with their “Sex Music” single, and they’re planning to release a new album next year. Right now, they’ve also shared a new holiday song, which they’re putting out as a fundraising single. “Merry Xmas (Face The Future)” is a shaggy, oblique track, at least by holiday-song standards, and it’s more anxious than cheery. In the strange, mostly-animated video, we see the faces of the members of BEAK>, as well as those of various monstrous world leaders, superimposed onto the bodies of dancing elves. Check it out below.

“Merry Xmas (Face The Future)” is out now, and all proceeds from sales go to the National Elf Service and The Mental Elf, and online resource for Mental Health information. You can buy it at Bandcamp.