Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has his own Beats 1 radio show called It’s Electric, and for his latest episode he sat down with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy for an interview. The full interview will be spread out over two weeks — the first part airs on Sunday, 12/3, and the next part airs on 12/10 — but a couple preview clips of them talking have been shared early. In these, they discuss about working conditions in the studio, public bathroom etiquette, and New York. Check ‘em out below.