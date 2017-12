DJDS and Empress Of teamed up to record a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love,” off of her new album Lust For Life. They sped up the typically slow song to make it significantly more danceable, replacing the spaced-out production of the original with their own. Over the summer, DJDS debuted a collaboration with Empress Of and Khalid called “Why Don’t You Come On.” Check out the cover of “Love” below.