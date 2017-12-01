Kweku Collins – “Home Tree” (Feat. Femdot)

We made Illinois rapper Kweku Collins an Artist To Watch last year, and seeing him perform at SXSW this year really validated that decision for me. He’s a magnetic, physical presence on stage, and his voice is all his own. On new single “Home Tree,” he continues exploring the artfully moody aesthetic he advanced on this year’s Grey EP. The track is built around a murky guitar loop and eerie white noise, carried by Collins’ hypnotic textured singsong. He’s joined by Femdot, his new Closed Sessions labelmate, with whom he’ll briefly go on tour this month. Listen below.

Here’s Femdot’s previous single “happyoctober.” as well:

Kweku Collins/Femdot tour dates:

12/07 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (tickets)

12/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (tickets)

12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s (tickets)