Tee Grizzly & Lil Durk – “What Yo City Like”

Tee Grizzley is a young Detroit rapper with a bracing, forceful style; he broke out earlier this year with the My Moment mixtape. Lil Durk, meanwhile, is a Chicago rapper who came out with his city’s drill wave in 2012 and who has survived the various shifts in Chicago rap since then; he released the Love Songs For The Streets tape earlier this year. Next week, the two of them will release a new collaborative mixtape called Bloodas. And today, they’ve shared “What Yo City Like,” a hammering single that features the two of them rapping urgently about how shitty things are in their respective Midwestern hometowns. Listen below.

Bloodas is out 12/8.