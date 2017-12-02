Hear An Unearthed Nirvana Acoustic Set From 1991

Exactly 26 years ago today, Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl played an acoustic Nirvana set for about 30 people at an Edinburgh bar to raise money for the city’s Sick Kids Hospital. And now, decades later, a recording of the show has finally surfaced. Listen below.

26 years ago today #Nirvana played an acoustic date in Edinburgh. We've been actively trying to track down a recording for probably 15 years. We thought one didn't exist. It does. Thanks to all involved. https://t.co/mXVNdb2q5d pic.twitter.com/0etCMMtidd — LiveNIRVANA.com (@livenirvana) December 1, 2017