Hear Spoon Play A Prairie Home Companion Which Has A New Name Following Garrison Keillor Allegations

Spoon guested on the first episode of A Prairie Home Companion since its creator Garrison Keillor was fired from Minnesota Public Radio over an allegation of “inappropriate behavior” with a coworker. Current host Chris Thile addressed the scandal at the beginning, calling the news “heartbreaking” and announcing that the show will now be known as Town Hall, also the name of the New York theater from which the episode was broadcast live. Spoon later joined Thile for quick interview and to perform “I Ain’t The One,” “Hot Thoughts,” “Can I Sit Next To You,” and “Do I Have To Talk You Into It” from their most recent album Hot Thoughts. Listen here at 50:40 and 1:41:00.