Computer Magic – “Amnesia”

Danielle “Danz” Johnson has been releasing great scifi-indebted synthpop under the name Computer Magic for years now. We named her a Band To Watch way the hell back in 2010, and she’s only gotten better since then. Although she’s technically released four full-length albums already, three of them have been exclusive to Japan, so Danz, the upcoming, sort-of-self-titled follow-up to 2015’s Davos, is being billed as her sophomore LP. Technicalities aside, album opener “Amnesia” is a sterling piece of music, all sparkling synth arpeggios swirling around Johnson’s floaty vocals, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Danz tracklist:

01 “Amnesia”

02 “Nebraskaland”

03 “Ordinary Life (Message From an A.I. Girlfriend)”

04 “Delirium (Don’t Follow The Sheep)”

05 “Teegra”

06 “Perfect Game”

07 “Data”

08 “Space and Time / Pale Blue Dot”

09 “Drift Away”

10 “Clouds”

Danz is out 2/20 on Johnson’s Channel 9 Records. Pre-order it here.