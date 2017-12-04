Computer Magic – “Amnesia”

Danielle “Danz” Johnson has been releasing great scifi-indebted synthpop under the name Computer Magic for years now. We named her a Band To Watch way the hell back in 2010, and she’s only gotten better since then. Although she’s technically released four full-length albums already, three of them have been exclusive to Japan, so Danz, the upcoming, sort-of-self-titled follow-up to 2015’s Davos, is being billed as her sophomore LP. Technicalities aside, album opener “Amnesia” is a sterling piece of music, all sparkling synth arpeggios swirling around Johnson’s floaty vocals, and you can hear it for yourself below.
Danz tracklist:
01 “Amnesia”
02 “Nebraskaland”
03 “Ordinary Life (Message From an A.I. Girlfriend)”
04 “Delirium (Don’t Follow The Sheep)”
05 “Teegra”
06 “Perfect Game”
07 “Data”
08 “Space and Time / Pale Blue Dot”
09 “Drift Away”
10 “Clouds”
Danz is out 2/20 on Johnson’s Channel 9 Records. Pre-order it here.