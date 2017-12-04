Judge Denies Meek Mill Bail, Calls Him “A Danger To The Community”

Last month, Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek Mill to 2-4 years in prison, claiming that Meek had violated his parole. The sentence — based on two arrests, with charges being dropped in both cases — seems draconian and pointless, and it’s enraged many people, serving as a stark example of the problems with the overreaching criminal justice system. Luminaries like Jay-Z and Al Sharpton have spoken out in favor of Meek, and on top of all this, Meek’s lawyer has made some truly baffling claims about Brinkley, alleging that she told him to leave Roc Nation to sign with her friend and that she also told him to cover the Boyz II Men song “On Bended Knee” and mention her in the song. That same judge has just denied Meek’s bail.

TMZ reports that Brinkley has denied Meek’s bail request, calling him both a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community.” She also questioned the validity of his recent clean drug tests. Meek’s lawyer, currently appealing his sentence, says that Brinkley’s bail denial “continues her long pattern of unfair treatment.”