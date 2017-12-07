Levitation 2018 Lineup

After a weather-induced cancellation in 2016 and taking a year off in 2017, Austin’s Levitation — formerly known as Austin Psych Fest — is returning for its 10th year in 2018 under new ownership and management. Running from April 26-29, the fest is also leaving behind Carson Creek Ranch in favor of venues, cafes, galleries, and record stores in downtown Austin.
The impressive lineup announced thus far includes some of the artists that were slated to perform at the cancelled 2016 festival: Slowdive, the Black Angels, the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Ty Segall, Parquet Courts, Föllakzoid, and La Luz. Others on the bill are Electric Wizard, Ministry, Panda Bear, Thee Oh Sees, Om, Survive, Chelsea Wolfe, Dan Deacon, Baths, Dead Meadow, Metz, Wooden Shjips, Windhand, the Garden, Suuns, The Men, Acid Mothers Temple, Holy Wave, A Giant Dog, and Dallas Acid. More artists will be announced in early 2018. Tickets and more info are available here, and you can check out the full lineup so far below. Hoping for solid weather for these folks this year!
