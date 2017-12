A$AP Rocky has released a fun new merch item just in time for the holiday season: a gingerbread cookie kit so you can make your very own gingerbread versions of the A$AP Mob members. (Though hopefully not A$AP Bari, who was just sued for sexual assault.) The kit makes 8-10 cookies and features the charming tagline “Get Baked With My Homies.” Proceeds from the cookie kit will go to Always Strive And Prosper, the foundation that was set up after A$AP Yams’ death. Check it out here.