Nicolas Jaar – “Coin In Nine Hands”

Last year, the producer Nicolas Jaar released the blurry, haunted album Sirens. Tomorrow, he’ll release an expanded version of that album, with three new tracks added. On Twitter, Jaar writes that “this deluxe version of the record is what it should have been all along but i got scared of “coin” and decided against it at the last minute.” The “Coin” he mentions about is “Coin In Nine Hands,” an eight-minute track that will appear on the deluxe edition. It’s a stark, driving piece of music with deadpan vocals from Jaar. Jaar also writes, “i started performing coin at every show… i couldn’t get it out of me.” Check it out below.

The deluxe edition of Sirens is out 12/8 on Other People.