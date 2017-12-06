Twin Peaks – “In The Meadow” & “We Will Not Make It (Not Without You)”

Since June, the Chicago band Twin Peaks have been releasing two songs a month at a steady clip in what they’ve been calling the Sweet ’17 Singles series, and today they’ve put out the final entries in the project. They’ve also announced that all the songs they released this year will be compiled into a limited-edition 12″ that’ll be out in early 2018. You can listen to their latest tracks, “In The Meadow” and “We Will Not Make It (Not Without You),” below.

The Sweet ’17 Singles compilation will be out 2/9 via Grand Jury.