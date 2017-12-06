Anna Von Hausswolff – “The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra”

The Swedish singer and organist Anna Von Hausswolff makes churning, gothic, heavy music — music so heavy, in fact, that she guested on the great Wolves In The Throne Room epic “Mother Owl, Father Ocean” earlier this year. Von Hausswolff has just announced her intention to follow up her 2015 album The Miraculous with a new one called Dead Magic early next year. The LP will only have five tracks, but Von Hausswolff’s songs tend to be crazy long, so that’s not much of a surprise. Today, Von Hausswolff shares the first single “The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra.” It’s a towering six-minute banger that builds to a raging conclusion. Listen below.

Dead Magic is out 3/2 on City Slang.