Windhand – “Old Evil” Video

We last heard from the crushingly heavy Richmond doom metal band Windhand when they released their 2015 album Grief’s Infernal Flower. Next year, the band will be back with a new split that’ll also feature the old-school Virginia fuzz-metal band Satan’s Satyrs. And Windhand have shared a video for “Old Evil,” an absolutely monstrous six-minute single. The video, from director Jordan Vance, is a lo-fi swirl of psychedelic imagery. Check it out below.

The Windhand/Satan’s Satyrs split is out 2/16 on Relapse.