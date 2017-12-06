Moogfest Announces Initial 2018 Lineup

The Durham, NC-based experimental festival Moogfest has announced their initial 2018 lineup, focusing on the female, non-binary, and transgender artists that will be performing at next year’s event. Artists that will perform include SOPHIE, Jenny Hval, LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Rayna Russom, Jamila Woods, Kristin Kontrol, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Katie Gately, Fatima Al Qadiri, Carla Dal Forno, and many more. To celebrate the lineup announcement, Moogfest is presenting a 50-hour livestream with performances from many of the artists playing, which is underway and will continue until Friday 12/8 at 2PM EST. Check out that live stream below.

Moogfest 2018 takes place from 5/17/18 – 5/20/18. More details and ticket info can be found here.