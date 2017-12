Best New Bands Of 2017 honoree Common Holly, aka Montréal-based singer-songwriter Brigitte Naggar, aka the indie-rock hedgehog of your dreams, recently released the very good new album Playing House. And now she’s released a new music video for early track “Nothing,” slightly goofily pairing the song’s quietly stunning heartbreak with bright colors and many Brigitte Naggars. Watch below.

Playing House is out now via Solitaire Recordings.