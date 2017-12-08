Liza Anne – “Closest To Me” Video

Liza Anne is a rock singer-songwriter from Georgia now operating out of Nashville. Her melodies are obscenely catchy and her lyrics bite with honesty, yet her music brims with finesse even when it rocks out, as on “Paranoia,” the lead single from her upcoming Arts & Crafts debut Fine But Dying. Today she follows that up with “Closest To Me,” a gorgeous and subtly devastating ballad about hurting the ones you love. It arrives with a video directed by Josh Gilligan that finds Liza Anne stuck in the middle of a carpool. She explains:

As far as the visual, I just want to give people as many ways as possible to get lost in the world of ‘Fine But Dying’ because I’ve been lost in there for a while. Writing it was like taking a long hard look in the mirror. As a child, I was a bit of a loose cannon emotionally. I guess I imagined the older I got, the more those shadowy bits of myself would disappear. That was absolutely not the case and I hurt a lot of people figuring that out. It wasn’t really until I was with someone long enough to fall in love that certain old ways of dealing and emoting faced themselves again — I guess I started to note my habits and the patterns I would create. It was easily the most embodied and explained I have felt in a song.

And here’s Gilligan’s take:

The car/rideshare concept was a quick idea from Liza’s brilliant creative collaboator Kris Platt. Liza and I ran with it, and cast some friends that would really make the video interesting. Each new passenger serves to represent a different kind of friendship or relationship we might have in our lives, and the sad truth that many of them are fleeting and can be mishandled. There’s a point where the little boy, Gilbert, offers a light to Caleb Groh. This is my favorite moment in the video. To me it’s a great image for the song. Liza always hurting the ones closest to her… This unlikely source of conflict or pain.

Watch below, and stick around for the equally appealing “Paranoia” video.

Liza Anne tour dates:

03/12-17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/23 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/30 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/05 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

04/07 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

04/08 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/19 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

04/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/23 Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/24 Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret

04/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/27 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/28 Chicago, IL @ SPACE

04/30 Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

05/02 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

05/04 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/06 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/09 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Fine But Dying is out 3/9 on Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.