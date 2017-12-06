Charli XCX – “Out Of My Head” (Feat. Tove Lo & Alma) (Prod. SOPHIE & A. G. Cook)

Over the weekend, Charli XCX took to Twitter to tease a new mixtape featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Caroline Polacheck, Mykki Blanco, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, MØ, and more. Well, it’s confirmed: The mixtape is called Pop2, and it’s arriving next week. Charli announced the news on BBC Radio 1 today, where she also premiered “Out Of My Head,” a new song produced by SOPHIE and PC Music ringleader A. G. Cook that also features Tove Lo & Alma. Hear it below.

Pop2 tracklist:

01 “Backseat” (Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

02 “Out Of My Head” (Feat. Tove Lo & ALMA)

03 “Lucky”

04 “Tears” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

05 “I Got It” (Feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe & Pabllo Vittar)

06 “Femmebot” (Feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

07 “Delicious” (Feat. Tommy Cash)

08 “Unlock It” (Feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

09 “Porsche” (Feat. MØ)

10 “Track 10″