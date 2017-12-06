Watch Surviving Nirvana Members Perform Together In Eugene

About last night…. my two faves, a new song, and the fun stuff. Got to see a partial Tom Sawyer, Under Pressure with Taylor and the dude from The Struts so good it was almost like Bowie and Mercury themselves were performing, 2/3 of Nirvana for Big Me (fitting #kristnovoselic is 6’7” tall), and a delicious Tom Petty tribute. #foofighters #allmylife #theskyisaneighborhood #heavenisabigbandnow #tomsawyer #underpressure #lukespiller #bigme #breakdown #everlong Also, pardon the blurry All My Life, I was trying out a new lens that only seems to work well with bright lighting.

A post shared by Siobhan (@irishgirl4577) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:39am PST