Watch Surviving Nirvana Members Perform Together In Eugene

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, & Pat Smear
CREDIT: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The surviving members of Nirvana had a little mini-reunion at Foo Fighters’ show in Eugene, Oregon last night. Krist Novoselic joined Dave Grohl and Pat Smear to play “Big Me,” and you can check out their performance below via Alternative Nation.

