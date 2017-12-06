Watch Surviving Nirvana Members Perform Together In Eugene

The surviving members of Nirvana had a little mini-reunion at Foo Fighters’ show in Eugene, Oregon last night. Krist Novoselic joined Dave Grohl and Pat Smear to play “Big Me,” and you can check out their performance below via Alternative Nation.
About last night…. my two faves, a new song, and the fun stuff. Got to see a partial Tom Sawyer, Under Pressure with Taylor and the dude from The Struts so good it was almost like Bowie and Mercury themselves were performing, 2/3 of Nirvana for Big Me (fitting #kristnovoselic is 6’7” tall), and a delicious Tom Petty tribute. #foofighters #allmylife #theskyisaneighborhood #heavenisabigbandnow #tomsawyer #underpressure #lukespiller #bigme #breakdown #everlong Also, pardon the blurry All My Life, I was trying out a new lens that only seems to work well with bright lighting.
— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) December 6, 2017