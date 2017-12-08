Stream Big Sean & Metro Boomin Double Or Nothing

No rap producer had a bigger 2017 than Metro Boomin. In addition to having a hand in huge hits like Migos’ “Bad And Boujee,” Future’s “Mask Off,” and 21 Savage’s “Bank Account,” Metro produced entire albums for artists like Gucci Mane, Nav, and the combination of 21 Savage and Offset. Big Sean, meanwhile, released his I Decided album earlier this year, and Metro made the beat for “Bounce Back,” its biggest hit. Now, in the waning days of the year, Metro and Big Sean have teamed up for one more full-length. The pair only announced the collaborative album Double Or Nothing a few years ago. On the album, Metro’s sound is contemplative and more reliant on samples than his sound usually is. Big Sean, meanwhile, remains Big Sean, which is an issue. The single “Pull Up N Wreck” is on the album, and it’s also got guest appearances from Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, and Kash Doll. You can stream the whole album below.

Big Sean said, “Pussy so good, I never fuck you in the ass.” You know what? I’m going to bed. I have work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WGP4fHyYhg — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) December 8, 2017

Double Or Nothing is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam/Boominati/Republic.