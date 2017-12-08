Danny Carey On Tool’s New Album: “It’ll Be Out In 2018″

What a saga the making of Tool’s fifth album has been. The prog-metal black-comedians were in the studio recording a follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days as early as 2014, but their process was sidetracked by a draining years-long legal drama that was finally resolved in 2015 thanks to Judge Randy Rhodes (no relation to late, great Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads). On multiple occasions the band has expressed frustration with fan impatience, but according to drummer Danny Carey, the toil will soon come to end.

Speaking to the MetalSucks Podcast, Carey provided an ETA for LP5: “It’ll be out. It’ll be out in 2018.” Will it be out before Tool plays Rock On The Range in May? Who knows! Knowing these guys, I am not sure even the promise of a 2018 release is to be taken seriously. But for Tool fans seeking evidence of progress, there you have it: Danny Carey guarantees the album will drop next year.