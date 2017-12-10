Thom Yorke Is Best Friends With BB-8 Now

Remember BB-8, the cute little robot — sorry, droid — from Star Wars: The Force Awakens? Possibly the only part of that movie that Perfume Genius actually liked? Yeah, it’s Thom Yorke’s best friend now. The pair were photographed together on the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles last night, and … well, that’s pretty much all there is to this story. Just look at that picture! I’m assuming that Star Wars episodes 9-12 are just going to be buddy cop comedies starring these two.