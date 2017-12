A year and a half ago, Robin Edwards put out a great pop-punk album called Adult Teen under the name Lisa Prank. And now, she’s teaming up with fellow Seattle musicians Bree McKenna (Tacocat) and Tristan Jemsek (Dogbreth) for Gimme What I Want, a new holiday EP out tomorrow. Lead track “All I Want For Christmas (Is To Be With You)” is very much not the Mariah Carey song, but it is a lot of fun, and you can hear it below.

Gimme What I Want is out 12/11 via Father/Daughter Records.