Stream Lithuania White Reindeer

The Philadelphia trio Lithuania play a fizzy, tuneful, emo-influenced kind of pop-punk, just barely skirting the edges of power pop. Bassist and singer Eric Slick also plays in Dr. Dog, but that doesn’t really tell you what kind of band they are. Hop Along singer Frances Quinlan guested on the band’s last album, 2015’s Hardcore Friends, and that should give you a better idea. Lithuania just released a new album called White Reindeer, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://visitlithuania.bandcamp.com/album/white-reindeer" target="_blank">White Reindeer by Lithuania</a>

You can buy White Reindeer at Bandcamp.