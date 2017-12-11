Johnny Marr & Maxine Peake – “The Priest” Video

Johnny Marr is collaborating with actress Maxine Peake on a spoken-word album based around the theme of “what it feels like to be alive in the UK right now,” as he told The Guardian. And today, the two working-class Mancunian icons have shared “The Priest,” a new song and short film about homeless in Manchester. The words, narrated by Peake, come from a diary by Joe Gallagher documenting his time on the streets in Edinburgh, and the video, co-directed by Marr, stars Three Girls’ Molly Windsor. Watch and listen below.

A full album may come out “midway through 2018,” and a theater component may also be involved.