Jack White Shares Sound Collage Of New Music, “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach”

We know that Jack White has been working on a new solo album, and today he’s shared a new piece of music that’s dubbed “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach.” It’s not a proper single, exactly, but a sound collage featuring snippets of songs and noise. Or maybe it is a song and that’s the whole point? In addition to being attached to a video, the track is available on streaming services. Check it out below.

“Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach” is available via Third Man Records.