Austra – “Change The Paradigm”

At the beginning of the year, Austra released their excellent new album Future Politics — we named it Album Of The Week when it came out — and today the Katie Stelmanis-fronted band has shared a leftover track from the album called “Change The Paradigm.” It’s a throbbing, dystopian-sounding song about rewriting narratives. Here’s what Stelmanis had to say about it in a statement:

I wish Change the Paradigm had made it onto the record because it directly embodies what I wanted to express on Future Politics – that the most powerful tool we possess for creating a better world is our own imagination. Future Politics was written in a much different climate than what we have today. It’s been difficult to stay positive, but for me the possibility of what lies ahead is not only a weapon of potential, but a source of comfort and faith. We have to believe in the future and our own power to invent it now more than ever!

Listen to it below.

“Change The Paradigm” and Future Politics is out now via Domino.