Chvrches Working With Greg Kurstin On “The Most Pop Stuff We’ve Done”

Chvrches worked with pop super-producer Greg Kurstin on their forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Every Open Eye. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Mayberry said that their new material is “the most pop stuff we’ve done and also the most aggressive and vulnerable at the same time.”

Kurstin is probably best-known for his work with Adele, Sia, and Beck, but over the last year he’s worked with Kendrick Lamar, Liam Gallagher, and Foo Fighters. (He produced Concrete And Gold.) “He’s done such big pop records, but they’ve always got a bit of saltiness in them,” Mayberry said of their collaboration with Kurstin. “He pushed what we were doing to be bigger in some ways, but he also pushed us to be weirder. He’d be like, ‘If the vocal melodies are as sweet and as precise as this, why don’t we make these other sounds so fucked up and gnarly and strange?’ I loved that.”

Mayberry also talked about how her writing process changed for this album: “We were looking to have lyrics happen more naturally, as the music came. I would try to think of something in that moment or find something that already existed in a notebook and put it in there right away. It felt like the words and the music were more married, right from the start.”

The Scottish band were also reportedly working with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on their new LP earlier this year.

You can read the full EW interview here.