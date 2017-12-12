David Byrne Announces Tour With “Most Ambitious” Show Since Stop Making Sense

David Byrne announced a small number of East Coast tour dates that he says will be his “most ambitious” since the Talking Heads shows Jonathan Demme filmed for his film Stop Making Sense. The string of dates kick off in Red Bank, NJ on 3/3 ahead of Byrne’s appearances at Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina. Check out all of the dates below.
A small # of east coast shows! We’ll be doing some new songs, & many others that will, I assume, be familiar. I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed. Info @ https://t.co/B8YgcnekRv pic.twitter.com/ehQ41X1MyD
— DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) December 12, 2017
David Byrne tour dates:
03/03 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
03/04 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Art
03/06 Buffalo, NY @ Center For The Arts
03/07 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
03/09 Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
03/10 Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/16 Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
06/25 Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival
07/06 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival