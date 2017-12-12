Chance The Rapper Stops By Sesame Street

Chance The Rapper is no stranger to puppets — he did a duet with one in the “Same Drugs” video and they are a regular feature of his live shows — and it looks like he’ll be popping up in an episode of Sesame Street sometime soon. Chance just posted a pair of videos on his social accounts — one of him making a lame joke with Oscar The Grouch and another saying hey to his daughter with a crew of Sesame Street residents. Check them out below.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017