They might just do it. At the end of last year, Australian psych-rock wrecking crew King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced that they would release a whopping five studio albums in 2017. So far, they’ve given us four: Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder Of The Universe, Sketches Of Brunswick East, and Polygondwanaland. And now they’ve shared two more songs, the riff-happy “All Is Known” and the smoothly melodic “Beginners Luck.” Hear both below.