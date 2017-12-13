Car Seat Headrest – “Beach Life-In-Death”

After releasing one of the best albums of 2016, Car Seat Headrest has never been too far off our radars this year. Back in August, Will Toledo unveiled a new song called “War Is Coming (If You Want It),” and now another (sorta) new track has surfaced on the band’s Spotify. “Beach Life-In-Death” is actually an updated version of a song from Car Seat Headrest’s 2011 Bandcamp album Twin Fantasy, a release particularly beloved by fans. It’s one of those sprawling, intricate Car Seat Headrest epics: Clocking in at just over 13 minutes, it moves through various passages, distorted and racing at first, then quieting down before bursting back open into a cathartic rush of a final act. Check it out below.