Pras Producing Hip-Hop Cops TV Drama

Pras (of the Fugees fame) is developing a television series about the NYPD’s “rap intelligence unit” that was started after Biggie and Tupac’s murders. “The idea for this project was born out of my own experiences as an artist and hearing about the experiences that others had with the RUI,” Pras told Variety. “We’re excited to develop a show that will not only entertain but inform fans about the world of hip-hop, given its prominence in popular culture.”

This new television series is not to be confused with USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G., a scripted true crime drama that’s scheduled to air next year, nor should it be confused with the ABC’s impending “musical police drama.”