Lil Uzi Vert Greets Kids On Passing School Bus

Please enjoy this video of Lil Uzi Vert, quickly becoming one of the biggest rap stars in the world, interrupting what appears to be a photo shoot, walking over to an idling school bus to say hi to the kids on board. Key points here: Uzi is eating a popsicle, there’s a girl in a swimsuit sitting on a four-wheeler nearby, and Uzi seems completely delighted at all of it. You don’t have to be a fan of Uzi to think this is cool.

Lil Uzi Vert talking to kids on the bus pic.twitter.com/Fx6RvlxSnY — LIL UZI VERT (@LUVTheAlbum) December 12, 2017

It’s nice to see Uzi making some new friends, to replace all the dead ones.