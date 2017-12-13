EMA – “MopTops (Twist While The World Stops)”

Back in August, Erika M. Anderson released her third album as EMA, Exile In The Outer Ring — we named it Album Of The Week when it came out. Today she’s announced that she’ll be putting out an outtakes EP, appropriately dubbed Outtakes From Exile, early next year, and she’s shared a track called “MopTops (Twist While The World Stops)” in advance. Here’s what Anderson had to say about the track in a statement:

I made this song two years ago with my friend Severiano Martinez who also worked on ‘Amnesia Haze’ and ‘Fire Water Air LSD.’ He does a lot of art stuff but is also edits video – my demo of this was much slower but he approached like an editor and chopped it all up and made it much faster. It was alchemy. The lyrics were improvised, I was thinking about the ’50s and ’60s living under the constant threat of nuclear war… People doing the twist in a red light nuclear fallout bomb blast, about the haircuts from then, ‘mop tops.’ But now we have these two crazy world leaders with crazy hideous hair threatening to blow each other up!

Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Dark Shadows”

02 “MopTops (Twist While The World Stops)”

03 “I Don’t Treat Anything Good”

04 “From The Love That We Made”

05 “Breathalyzer Instrumental (EMA long cut)”

The Outtakes From Exile EP is out 2/2 via City Slang.